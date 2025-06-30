Procurement & Contracts Officer Please note there is no formal closing date for this role, if you are interested we would encourage you to apply as soon as possible.

The Procurement and Contracts Officer is a member of a highly capable team that drives the efficient and effective commissioning operations of the organisation. The team ensures procurement and contracting practices are robust, effective, follow best practice and are delivered to a high standard whilst meeting tight deadlines. Our commissioning philosophy harnesses relationships, and we strive to ensure COORDINARE is a reputable organisation offering an engaging and positive experience for third party commissioned providers.

Would you like to:

contribute to a better health system for our communities,

live local, work local, contribute locally in either Wollongong, Nowra, Queanbeyan or Moruya,

work in a hybrid environment,

full time contract to 30 June 2025,

generous tax-free salary packaging option.

Do you have the following skills and attributes, we want to hear from you?

Demonstrated experience and deep understanding of procurement and contracts.

Exceptional customer service and communication skills.

Ability to follow best practice and deliver high standards while meeting tight deadlines.

An affinity for the purpose of the role and the values of the organisation.

Willing to undertake police check.

Able to demonstrate full and current COVID 19 vaccination status or appropriate medical exemption.

If you are looking for an opportunity to join a dynamic organisation with excellent benefits and use your health sector experience to transform the health system, please complete your application by providing:

- a covering letter addressing the selection criteria as listed in the position description (please note: if you do not submit a selection criteria your application may not be considered),

- a copy of your resume.

Completed applications should be forwarded to careers@coordinare.org.au

For further information about this opportunity please contact the Commissioning Business Manager on 0448 459137.